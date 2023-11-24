VAN HALEN, GUNS N' ROSES, METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN, AC/DC, RUSH, And More - Rolling Stone Ranks "The 200 Best Songs Of The 1980s"

Rolling Stone has released their new list of "The 200 Best Songs Of The 1980s".

Introduction: Welcome to the jungle. We got fun and games. The Eighties are one of the weirdest eras ever for music. It"s a decade of excess. It"s also a decade of INXS. It"s got big hair, big drums, big shoulder pads. Not to mention massive stars: Prince, Madonna, Michael, Bruce, Janet, Sade, Cher. New sounds and beats explode everywhere. Hip-hop takes over as the voice of young America. Glam-metal rocks the Sunset Strip. New Romantic synth-pop invades MTV. Thriller becomes history"s biggest hit. Music gets louder, crazier, messier. Do you know where you are? You"re in the Eighties, baby.

So let"s break it down: the 200 best songs of the Eighties, music"s most insane decade. The hits, the deep cuts, the fan favorites. A mix tape of pop classics, rockers, rappers, soul divas, new wavers, disco jams, country twangers, punk ragers, dance-floor anthems, smooth operators, and karaoke room-clearers. There"s all-time legends and one-hit wonders. There"s new rebel voices that expoded out of nowhere. There"s cheese. There"s sleaze. Axl meets Slash. Salt meets Pepa. Echo meets the Bunnymen. Frankie goes to Hollywood. Public Enemy brings the noise. Madonna brings the sex. There"s Chicago house, Detroit techno, Miami freestyle, D.C. go-go. There"s ska, goth, reggae, acid house. But just one song per artist, or half the list would be Prince.

Some of these Eighties songs remain famous around the world. You hear them at weddings, parties, clubs, the karaoke bar. Others make people run and scream in terror. Many are songs you remember; some you desperately try to forget. But every one is a brilliant tune, and each one is part of the unsolvable Rubik"s Cube that is Hair Decade pop.

So welcome to the Eighties. Put this mix tape in the boombox, pump up the volume, and hit play. Push it. Push it real good.

Songs landing on the list that fall under the rock/metal umbrella include:

#186 - Toto - "Africa" (1982)

#179 Rush - "The Spirit of Radio" (1980

#170 - Girlschool - "Yeah Right" (1981)

#165 - Queen & David Bowie - "Under Pressure" (1981)

#159 - Ratt - "Round And Round" (1984)

#155 - Billy Idol - "White Wedding" (1982)

#133 - Bon Jovi - "Wild In The Streets" (1986)

#126 - Motörhead - "Ace of Spades" (1980)

#123 - Iron Maiden - "Hallowed Be Thy Name" (1982)

#107 - Lita Ford - "Kiss Me Deadly" (1988)

#97 - Joan Jett - "I Love Rock & Roll" (1980)

#94 - Def Leppard - "Pour Some Sugar On Me" (1987)

#76 - Poison - "Talk Dirty To Me" (1987)

#70 - Van Halen - "Everybody Wants Some!!" (1980)

#67 - AC/DC - "Hell"s Bells" (1980)

#50 - Metallica - "Master of Puppets" (1986)

#29 - Guns N" Roses - "Welcome To The Jungle" (1987)

To view the complete list, head to RollingStone.com.

(Photo - Warner Bros.)