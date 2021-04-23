VAN HALEN - Learn To Play Van Halen II Album With LickLibrary; Video Trailer

LickLibrary’s Classic Albums: Van Halen - Van Halen II, is available now at this location. A video trailer can be found below.

Released in March 1979 - one year after the band's debut album - Van Halen II staked out new ground for Van Halen stylistically, from the head-turning and dramatically paced riffage of "D.O.A" to the supremely accessible pop influences of "Dance The Night Away". This Classic Album peaked at #6 on the Billboard 200 and sold almost six million copies in the United States alone.

In this course, LickLibrary's Sam Bell walks you through the many highlights of each song from this essential album one phrase at a time, including Eddie Van Halen's unforgettable guitar riffs and lead lines from tracks such as; "Somebody Get Me a Doctor", "Dance The Night Away", and the iconic "Spanish Fly".

Learn to play the following:

Disc 1

"You're No Good"

"Dance The Night Away"

"Somebody Get Me A Doctor"

"Bottoms Up!"

"Outta Love Again"

Disc 2

"Light Up The Sky"

"Spanish Fly"

"D.O.A."

"Women In Love..."

"Beautiful Girls"

(Photo - Mark Weiss)