VAN HALEN - Limited Edition EDDIE VAN HALEN Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure Available In August

A new, limited edition Eddie Van Halen Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure is available exclusively through Entertainment Earth, and expected to arrive in August.

Description: American rock artist and guitarist, Eddie Van Halen is ready to steal the show in your music set! Featuring his rockin' ensemble inspired from his 1978 tour, complete with his guitar! This Eddie Van Halen Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #350 - Entertainment Earth Exclusive measures approximately 3 1/2-inches tall and comes in window-box packaging. There are 5,000 pieces of this limited edition exclusive, so order today and don't miss out!"

Pre-order your Eddie Van Halen Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure here.