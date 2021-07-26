VAN HALEN - Origins Of EDDIE VAN HALEN's Frankenstrat Guitar Explored; Video

Secrets Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Eddie Van Halen's (EVH) Frankenstein guitar, aka the Frankenstrat, has an interesting history with so many modifications it's hard to keep track. Today we explore the origins of, and modifications to this legendary guitar."

Here are more details of Eddie's iconic Frankenstein Strat:

* Eddie used Fender XL150 strings

* String gauge was 9-40

* Eddie would boil the strings for 10-minutes before he put them on the guitar to help keep the guitar in tune

* The neck had no lacquer

* The fretboard radius is said to be the same as a Les Paul (12 inches)

* The distance from pickup to the strings is allegedly 1/8 of an inch

* The nut was oiled brass

* Eddie added a Gibson 500K volume pot

* Eddie used Fender medium picks .71mm

* Towards the end of the first Van Halen tour a neck with a rosewood fretboard was added

* The pickup was screwed/mounted to the body of the guitar in the cavity

* In the 90's Eddie worked with Floyd Rose to develop the D-Tuna which allows the guitar to change tuning from Drop-D to E