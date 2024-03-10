VAN HALEN - Pro-Shot HD Video Of Entire 2013 Tokyo Dome Show Streaming

Director Jeff Claire at Five O Backstage One has shared pro-shot video of Van Halen performing at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on June 21st, 2013.

It was part of Van Halen's A Different Kind Of Truth tour. The entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Unchained"

"Runnin' With the Devil"

"She's the Woman"

"Romeo Delight"

"Tattoo"

"Everybody Wants Some"

"Somebody Get Me a Doctor"

"China Town"

"Hear About It Later"

"Oh, Pretty Woman" (Roy Orbison)

- drum solo -

"You Really Got Me" (The Kinks)

"Dance the Night Away"

"I'll Wait"

"And The Cradle Will Rock"

"Hot for Teacher"

"Women In Love"

"Romeo Delight"

"Mean Street"

"Beautiful Girls"

"Ice Cream Man" (John Brim)

"Panama"

- guitar solo -

"Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love"

Encore:

"Jump"