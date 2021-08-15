VAN HALEN - Professor Of Rock Breaks Down How EDDIE VAN HALEN And DAVID LEE ROTH Beat The Sophomore Jinx On Van Halen II

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"The Story of Van Halen II the band’s spectacular sophomore album. They only had a few weeks to create it. The hijinks of Eddie and Alex Van Halen, David Lee Roth and Michael Anthony as we break down the album, including classic cuts like 'Beautiful Girls', 'Dance The Night Away', 'D.O.A.' and 'Bottoms Up'."

Van Halen II was released on March 23rd, 1979. It peaked at #6 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the singles "Dance the Night Away" and "Beautiful Girls". As of 2004, it had sold almost six million copies in the United States.

Tracklist:

"You're No Good"

"Dance the Night Away"

"Somebody Get Me a Doctor"

"Bottoms Up!"

"Outta Love Again"

"Light Up the Sky"

"Spanish Fly" (instrumental)

"D.O.A."

"Women in Love..."

"Beautiful Girls"