The current CharityBuzz Auction, featuring signed gallery prints of Van Halen, Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, and Joan Jett by world-renowned rock ‘n’ roll photographer, Mark "Weissguy" Weiss, ends today (January 31), 4:35 - 4:42 PM, EST.

Your bids will benefit The Light of Day Foundation. Check out some of the prints below, and place your bid here.