VAN HALEN – SAMMY HAGAR, MICHAEL ANTHONY Launch “Van Hagar” Era Instagram Page

Former Van Halen members, singer Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony, have launched a new Instagram page celebrating their time in the legendary band.

Titled “Van Hagar Other Half”, Hagar commented, "Mikey and I have been checking out all our old vintage footage of stuff we've been doing over the years with Van Hagar years and all that, and we've found some of the coolest stuff."

In their first post, the guys share “Dreams” from 1993 as Anthony the song “was always one of the highpoints of the show.”

