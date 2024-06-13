VAN HALEN Share Previously Unreleased "Top Of The World" Live Video From Dallas, Remastered In HD

Rhino will issue an expanded edition of Van Halen's ninth studio album, For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, on July 12. The official music video for the single, "Poundcake" has been remastered in HD, and is available for streaming below:

The new box set includes the recently remastered original album plus a previously unreleased live show from the West End Marketplace Dallas, TX on 12/4/91, as well as previously unreleased alternate versions of their hits “Right Now” and “The Dream Is Over”.

Watch the official HD remastered video of Van Halen performing "Top Of The World" live at West End Marketplace below:

Expanded edition format includes 2LPs (with a Van Halen Logo etching on side 4), 2CDs, and a Blu-ray featuring the live Dallas, TX performance, along with the official music videos for “Poundcake”, “Runaround”, “Right Now”, and “Top Of The World”. The official remastered "Poundcake" live video can be viewed below.

Pre-order For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (Expanded Edition)(2LP/2CD/Blu-ray) + 7" Singles Bundle, and/or For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (Expanded Edition) (2LP/2CD/Blu-ray), here.

For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (Expanded Edition)(2LP/2CD/Blu-ray) + 7" Singles Bundle

For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (Expanded Edition) (2LP/2CD/Blu-ray)

Originally released in June 1991, For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge was an immediate success. It reached triple platinum certification and earned Van Halen its first Grammy Award for "Favorite Heavy Metal/Hard Rock Album". Producer and engineer Bernie Grundman expertly remastered and cut lacquers for this edition, ensuring pristine sound quality.

The Expanded Edition includes previously unreleased alternate versions of “Right Now” and “The Dream Is Over.” The main attraction, however, has to be the previously unreleased concert footage from Van Halen’s December 4, 1991, performance in Dallas. Captured during the “For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge Tour,” this electrifying show is a powerful example of Van Halen’s unparalleled stage presence.

The show’s setlist mixes new songs (“Judgement Day” and “Poundcake”) with songs from 5150 and OU812 (“Best Of Both Worlds” and “Finish What Ya Started”). The band also played “Panama,” a hit from its time with singer David Lee Roth, plus two of Hagar’s hits, “I Can’t Drive 55” and “There’s Only One Way To Rock.”

In addition, the Blu-ray includes the official music videos for “Poundcake,” “Runaround,” “Right Now,” and “Top Of The World.” Finally, the remastered album is included in the set as a double LP, featuring an etching of the Van Halen logo on the fourth side.

The four 7” singles include “Poundcake” / “Pleasure Dome,” “Top Of The World” / “In ‘N’ Out,” “Right Now” (Organ Version) / “Man On A Mission,” and “Right Now” (Guitar Version) / “The Dream Is Over” (Instrumental Version).