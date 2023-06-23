VAN HALEN Singer DAVID LEE ROTH Is "Livin' In Paradise"; Video

Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, has released a new video in his series of "Shortys". The new clip is soundtracked with "Just Like Paradise", a track from Roth's 1988 album, Skyscraper. Watch below:

DLR recently released a new version of "Atomic Punk", originally featured on Van Halen’s 1978 self-titled debut album. The track was recorded by Tom Syrowski at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

Roth's "Atomic Punk" is streaming everywhere now, and you can get a free download of the song at davidleeroth.com/playlists. Listen below: