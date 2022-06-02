VAN HALEN - Sneak Peek Video Released For "Van Halen: Story Of Their Songs", Premiering Sunday On REELZ

REELZ' June 2022 premieres kick off on Sunday, June 5 with back-to-back stories about the legendary rock band Van Halen and the everlasting legacy of its namesake Eddie Van Halen.

In Van Halen: Story Of Their Songs on Sunday, June 5 at 9 PM, ET/ 6 PM, PT see the stories of six pivotal songs that were key turning points in the bands' long and eventful career from break out hit "Runnin' With The Devil" and changing musical direction with "Jump" to reinventing their sound in "Why Can't This Be Love?" and mainstream smashes "When It's Love" and "Can't Stop Loving You" along with the experimental and touching "Without You".

"We dig deep into the creation of six classic tracks, spanning the stellar career of rock titans Van Halen - from their early days, playing parties in Pasadena to becoming the biggest rock act in America. We hear how the band announced their arrival with pounding rocker 'Runnin’ with the Devil'; hit their commercial peak with synth heavy chart topper 'Jump'; and reinvented themselves not once, but twice, as singer David Lee Roth was replaced by Sammy Hagar, who then made way for Gary Cherone. The creator of the sleeve for the band’s debut album, Elliot Gilbert, recalls the photo session that left him deaf for a fortnight. The producer of the 'Jump' video, Robert Lombard, reveals the dilemma that eventually got him fired. Dweezil Zappa, son of music legend Frank, remembers the time when Eddie van Halen let him into some of his guitar playing secrets. Nuno Bettencourt quizzes his band mate Gary Cherone about the former Extreme singer’s stint as Van Halen’s front man. While cinematographer Daniel Court explains the real reason for the band’s notorious ‘no brown M and Ms’ rider request."

Watch a sneak peek video below:

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of... returns celebrating the life game-changing guitarist and rock virtuoso Eddie Van Halen from the first time he picked up a guitar to sharing a stage with his son and the battles with his health that he fought to the end. The episode will premiere on Sunday, June 5 at 8 PM, ET/5 PM, PT.

Check out a sneak peek video below: