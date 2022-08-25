VAN HALEN Stage Dedication In Pasadena Park To Be Held In September

Pasadena’s favorite rock and roll sons will be honored on Saturday, September 10, when the City of Pasadena dedicates the new Playhouse Village Park and the Van Halen Stage in the Playhouse District, reports Eddie Rivera of Pasadena Now.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set to take place at 9 a.m. followed by a community celebration from 10 a.m. to noon. According to the District 3 Council office, no speakers have yet been named for the ceremony.

Following a city-wide survey in 2021, the City Council voted to name the park’s stage for the band that took its name from Eddie and brother Alex Van Halen, who formed the Pasadena-based band in 1972.

In October 2021, a plaque was unveiled to honor guitarist Eddie Van Halen in his hometown of Pasadena, California. The plaque is located on a wall outside of the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

“This event brings together history and community to celebrate a world-renowned artist,” said Councilmember Felicia Williams to Pasadena Now. “It’s not just the history of Eddie as a guitar legend, but also the challenges he faced growing up mixed race in Pasadena, which always spoke to me. And the community support and initiative to make this happen is inspiring. Thank you to everyone!”

The location is where the band played several of its earliest performances. Pasadena 4 Van Halen, a group led by Pasadena residents, raised money from donors and fans of the musician and band to fund the plaque.