VAN HALEN - The Collection 1978-1984 Exclusive Limited Edition 6LP Box Set Available With Backstage Passes

Van Halen's The Collection (1978-1984) is a vinyl boxed set that showcases the band's early years and first incarnation, featuring singer David Lee Roth, guitarist Eddie Van Halen, drummer Alex Van Halen, and bassist Michael Anthony.

The set includes remastered versions of their first six studio albums: Van Halen, Van Halen II, Women And Children First, Diver Down, Fair Warning and 1984 (MCMLXXXIV), mastered directly from the original master tapes by Chris Bellman in 2015. (The box set is vinyl only - there will not be a CD box set of these albums).

The Exclusive Limited Edition version of this set is now available. Each LP comes with its own Collectible Laminated Backstage Pass Replica.

Women And Children First comes with a large, fold-out poster of David Lee Roth, just like the poster included with the first pressing, back in 1980. The other five LPs come with reissues of the original album's inner sleeves.

Like most boxed sets these days, this was a one-time run, so it's already out of production and in limited supply.

- Exclusive Limited Edition Version

- 6 LPs

- Remastered on 180G Vinyl

- Backstage Pass for each Album/Tour

- Original Inner Sleeves

- David Lee Roth Fold-Out Poster

- Out of Production & Limited Supply

