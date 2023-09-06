VAN MORRISON Flat Out Hated His 2 Million-Selling Classic... And Was Too Poor To Enjoy It?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following introduction:

"Coming up, the story of the groovy, “feel good” pop classic, 'Brown Eyed Girl' by Van Morrison. Despite the song’s tremendous, enduring success, Van Morrison, who composed it and sang it, didn’t feel good about ANYTHING to do with the song. First of all, he made a terrible deal with a record label in which he received no royalties, and had to beg this unscrupulous label for a little money just to survive. And then there was the simple fact that Van, just flat-out hated the song, even though history has deemed it his signature tune, one of the greatest classic songs ever and the rest of the human race LOVES it!! As they say in the music business… a hit is a hit is a hit, even if the artist who created it doesn’t want it to be. We cast some memories, and reveal the honest truth, next on Professor Of Rock."