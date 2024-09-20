VAN WAR Feat. Former ATTIKA Vocalist – New Single “Even After The Pain” Streaming

Van War, the latest project from former Attika and Onward vocalist Rob Van War, have released their debut single "Even After the Pain." This track marks a bold departure from the sounds of Attika, introducing fans to a new era of hard-hitting, classic-inspired metal that is both fresh and familiar.

"Even After the Pain" captures the essence of hard rock and metal, drawing inspiration from the legendary sounds of KISS, Accept, and classic Judas Priest. The track features powerful riffs, soaring vocals, and anthemic choruses that hark back to the golden age of metal while pushing the genre into exciting new territories.

This single is just the beginning for Van War, a band that is ready to make a significant impact on the hard rock and metal scene. With a sound that blends the raw energy of traditional metal with modern intensity, Van War is poised to capture the attention of fans old and new.