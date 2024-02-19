VANDENBERG Perform WHITESNAKE-Loaded Set At US Tour Kick-Off Show In St. Charles, IL; Fan-Filmed Video Available

Vandenberg - featuring former Whitesnake guitarist Adrian Vandenberg - kicked off their US tour on February 17th at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, IL. They played a Whitesnake-loaded set featuring nine songs from the band's catalogue and five Vandenberg songs.

Check out fan-filmed video below. Go to this location for the band's complete tour schedule.

Setlist:

"Bad Boys" (Whitesnake)

"Fool for Your Loving" (Whitesnake)

"Your Love Is in Vain"

"Shadows of the Night"

"Give Me All Your Love" (Whitesnake)

"Judgement Day" (Whitesnake)

"Freight Train"

"Sailing Ships" (Whitesnake)

"Is This Love" (Whitesnake)

"Hit the Ground Running"

"Crying in the Rain" (Whitesnake)

Encore:

"Burning Heart"

"Still of the Night" (Whitesnake)

"Here I Go Again" (Whitesnake)

Vandenberg recently released a video for "Hit The Ground Running", featured on the band's latest studio album, SIN, available via Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group.

Order the album here, and watch the video below.

Tracklisting:

"Thunder And Lightning"

"House On Fire"

"Sin"

"Light It Up"

"Walking On Water"

"Burning Skies"

"Hit The Ground Running"

"Baby You’ve Changed"

"Out Of The Shadows"

"Hit The Ground Running" video:

"Light It Up" lyric video:

"Sin" lyric video:

"House On Fire" lyric video: