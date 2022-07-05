VANDERLUST Debut Music Video For "IRON MAIDEN-Oriented" Song "High Hopes"

Cosmic metallers Vanderlust, featuring members of S91 and Dreal, have released a video for "High Hopes", featured on their self-titled debut album, out now via Rockshots Records.

Says the band: "'High Hopes' is a heavy-power metal song, fast and powerful. It mixes technical riffs with a melodic and catchy vocal line; it’s one of our most Iron Maiden-oriented songs. The lyrics talks about the first human travel to Mars and the great hopes which this mission inspires."

The clip, directed and edited by Luca Manfredi, can be viewed below:

Birthed to travel the cosmos, Italy's Vanderlust is a power-heavy metal band with prog-thrash influences that tells tales of space travels, astronomy, space engineering, and sci-fi adventures.

"We tried to mix a prog-thrashy riffing in the roots of Megadeth, Vektor and Tool with epic vocal parts like Iron Maiden, Helloween, Angra, and Lione’s Rhapsody. We also put sci-fi elements in our songs, so you can hear also something from Voivod," says the band.

This debut recording is like a stellar system with 12 different planets. The star at the center of the system represents the heavy-power metal around all the songs revolving. Despite all the tracks being irradiated by the same light, they are all different from each other. Vanderlust has fast thrash, slow and doom, shiny and brilliant to grunge, and darker songs. Like planets, which appear like simple small bright spots, but in reality, are all big worlds, Vanderlust's songs are more complex than they sound at first listen. In fact, you can easily sing along to some of the choruses even if there are complex riffs in the background. Vanderlust is particularly proud of the participation of opera singer Letizia Cappellini who does vocals on select tracks and helps the band further expand the vocal register of their compositions. The band also adds the presence of synths and electronic elements to the compositions to set the sci-fi mood of the lyrics.

"The main goal was to start a metal band that could be an inspiration for young people, a band that could tell them stories from the future when mankind will have overcome its limits and the solar system will be an entire human colony. This idea came to mind to founding members Francesco and Santo when they began their search for other members that could fit. Drummer Giacomo Mezzetti joined the space odyssey right before the covid-19 outbreak. Vocalist Riccardo Morello joined the band during the first lockdown in Italy, so the first song was entirely composed online, using videocalls and file sharing," adds the band.

Tracklisting:

Intro

"High Hopes"

"Orphan Planet"

"Forgotten Breed"

"The Last Ganymedian"

"Scavengers Of Kuiper Belt"

"Mass Effect Destruction"

"Requiem For An Ancient World"

"3 Suns"

"Dyson's Swarm"

"Ringworld"

"Ten Years Back"

"Zima Blue"