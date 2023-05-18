VANTABLACK WARSHIP Share Corrosive Lyric Video For "Gone"

Montreal, QC's Vantablack Warship is a band that mixes thrash metal, hardcore, and punk into an abrasive and thunderous metal. Their music is rhythmic, contagious, aggressive, violent, caustic… all with groove! The name of the group aims to pay homage to Black Sabbath. Vantablack is considered the blackest black in existence. Their mission is to be darker than the darkest of all, Black Sabbath. They have a new album out, their third, entitled Last Of The Hard Mouthed Poets, and have released a music video available for the single ,“Gone”.

They share their enthusiasm: “We think that if there is one song from the album that could go to mainstream rock radio, it's this one! It was not our intention at the start, but it's our "radio-friendly" song and features an eye-catching bridge. We took a look at the first pandemic restrictions that we had and pushed the energy on this one as if it had been extended forever! Looks like Vantablack trying to make a System of a Down tune...!”

Last Of The Hardmouthed Poets is available via BAM & Co. Heavy. Order on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Blacklisters Lament”

“We Shall Not Sleep”

“Hunting The Recruiter”

“40 Acres”

“Choose Your Ride”

“Unplug The Drug”

“Laughing In Anger”

“Gone”

“Inside His Mind”

“Fameless”

“Above It All”

“Hunting The Recruiter”:

(Photo - Michel Beaudin)