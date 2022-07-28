VANTE's "Watch The Sunrise" Single Cracks The Top 40 On Billboard And Foundations Charts

Vante's second single, "Watch The Sunrise", has broken into the Top 40 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Indicator Chart at #24 and the Foundations Chart at #16. Vante's self-titled debut album was released via Dark Star Records.

Brian Troch, lead singer, speaking about the radio breakthrough, "I was already so pleased that Vante was consistently in the Top 100 on Billboard but when I got the news that we had made the top 40 I was ecstatic!! Scott and myself always knew 'Watch The Sunrise' had radio potential but it is exceeding even our own expectations and it’s showing no sign of slowing. Big thanks and congrats to all who involved in this process."

Beginning on July 29, Vante will be taking over the BraveWords Facebook/Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts to share short video clips telling the stories behind all of the songs on their debut album.

Purchase of stream Vante’s self-titled debut album here.

Tracklisting:

"Why Is It So Cold"

"It’s My Life"

"Watch The Sunrise"

"Paint It Red"

"The Craving"

"Going With The Flow"

"I Stand"

"Animal"

"Under My Skin"

"Waiting For Reverence"

"Scary Was The Man"

"Thunder And Rain"

"The Road To Shangri-La"

"Never The Slave"

"Why Is It So Cold" video:

- Co-Produced by Brian Troch, Jaben Pennell and Scott McClellan

- Mixed and Mastered at Vibehouse productions by Jaben Pennell

Vante lineup:

Brian Troch - Vocals, Acoustic Guitar, Guitar, Additional Bass, Keys

Scott McClellan - Guitar, Lead Guitar, Bass, Acoustic Guitar, Background Vocals

Rev Jones - Bass Guitar, Guitar, Fretless Bass

Chris Moore - Drums

Jeff Tortora - Drums

Jaben Pennell - Hammond B-3 Organ on "The Craving" & "Going With The Flow"

Jenny Franck - Background Vocals on "I Stand" & "It’s My Life