VARG Premieres Official Video For New Album Title Track "Ewige Wacht"

Just in time for the release of their new album, Ewige Wacht (Engl. Eternal Vigil), top-notch German pagan metal force, Varg, unleash their infectious title track, “Ewige Wacht”, together with an official music video. On their upcoming brainchild, Ewige Wacht, out this Friday, October 13 via Napalm Records, the wolves follow their pagan roots unwaveringly, authentically and raw, and impressively manifesting their reincarnation.

The title track, “Ewige Wacht”, underlined by an intense and very special official music video, forms the final climax and combines pagan themes, haunting melodies and the engaging power of the wolves to end this outstanding sonic adventure, leading into promising times for the German horde.

Watch the video below, and make sure to catch Varg on their European tour with Nachtblut and folk metal band Sagenbringer.

Fylgja on the new single and music video: "'Ewige Wacht’ is the title track of our new album, which thematically represents the concept. It's about family and all those we call family. It's about the cycle of life, about living through our ancestors, living on in our children and always watching over each other, even beyond death. The flame of the soul is constantly passed on and never goes out. For me personally, this is a particularly emotional track as four generations of my family are involved in the video: my grandma, my mother, my daughter and me. Have fun with Ewige Wacht!!!"

With their last and most successful record to date, Zeichen (Engl. Signs, 2020, #16 in the German album charts), Varg put the thematic and musical focus completely on their pagan roots. On their brand new brainchild, the wolves follow this path unwaveringly, honestly, authentically and raw, and impressively manifest their reincarnation and matchless standing on top of the scene.

Songs such as "Schildmaid" (shieldmaiden), "Fylgja" and "Eisenseite" are emblematic of the striking interplay between both vocalists and the path Varg have been treading since Zeichen. "Weltenfeind" (enemy of the world), "Tyr" and "Hammer" resound as powerful hymns, uncompromising with mercilessly brute nagging and cutting riffs. The folky melodies in "Morgenrot" (dawn) lead to the epic "Siegreiches Heer" (victorious army), which once again sharpens the idea of unity that runs like a red thread through Ewige Wacht. The title track forms the final climax and combines pagan themes, haunting melodies and the engaging power of the wolves to end this outstanding sonic adventure, leading into promising times for the German horde.

Varg on the new album: "Ewige Wacht is both our most emotional and strongest album. It is a journey through Nordic mythology that tells of old stories and the protection and preservation of the flame of our ancestors. Traditions and values like family, fortitude and desire are like a common thread running through the entire record. Uncompromising harshness meets epic and sustaining melodies. Authentically raw production and yet more powerful and mighty than ever. This album will pierce the hearts of our fans, because it comes deeply from ours.”

Ewige Wacht will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Box (incl. Digipac, drinking horn, bottle of mead, pendant) - limited to 500 copies

- 2CD Digipac in Slipcase (28 pages, bonus: guest vocal album)

- 1LP Gatefold (Marbled) - limited to 100 copies

- 1LP Gatefold

- 1CD Jewel Case

- Digital Album



Pre-order here.

Ewige Wacht tracklisting:

"Immer Treu"

"Schildmaid"

"Weltenfeind"

"Fylgja"

"Tyr"

"Járnsíðasleið"

"Eisenseite"

"Hammer"

"Morgenrot"

"Siegreiches Heer"

"Ewige Wacht"

“Eisenseite” video:

"Immer Treu" video:

Varg undoubtedly stand as a firmly rooted, leading entity in the German pagan scene that has been gathering fans around the world for over 18 years of the band's existence, touring Europe and North America, and have always driven their following upwards through numerous gigs at Europe's biggest festivals, such as Wacken Open Air, Party.San and Metalfest. Even after all these years, Freki (vocals), Fylgja (vocals), Morkai (guitar) as well as the newest additions to the line-up, Ulvar (guitar, bass) and Rohgarr (drums,) still manage to provide incomparable sonic surprises to their devotees. The revitalized lineup with two highly talented and innovative musicians brings a breath of fresh air and leads Varg into a new chapter in the band's history. Grown artistic maturity meets a unique feeling of common bond between band and fans, which is reflected thematically in the new album. Ewige Wacht tells of myths and legends of long forgotten times and transfers them into the here and now in trademark multifaceted pagan garb.

Varg are:

Freki - Vocals

Fylgja - Vocals

Morkai - Guitars

Ulvar - Guitars, Bass

Rohgarr - Drums

(Photo - Jörg Schmitz)