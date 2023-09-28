VEIL OF THE SERPENT Announce Gallery Of Sin II EP

With the release of the crushing "A Circular Pattern", the epic "Sanatorium 51" and their own version of Iced Earth's "Burning Times", heavy metallers Veil Of The Serpent kicked off the year with an absolute bang, slashing their way to critical acclaim and love from the fans. In keeping with their Halloween tradition, the band now announced the release of a brand new EP, entitled Gallery Of Sin II, which will be hitting streaming services on October 27.

Gallery Of Sin II is the sequel to the murderous horror story, started with the Gallery Of Sin EP back in 2022.

The band comments: "The first EP was about a detective hunting down a serial killer that makes paintings, using the blood of his victims, to exhibit them in the gallery of sin. In this next part of the story the gallery of sin was destroyed. The detective caught the killer and became a hero. A curious reporter steps into the spotlight and questions the case. Will the city's new guardian angel save the city or will the reporter unveil a twisted conspiracy? You will find out soon!"

While still inducing the crashing sounds of heavy guitars and shattering drums, on their newest extended play the band is diving deeper into the gloomy side of metal, mixing galloping rhythms with dark guitar melodies that heightens the darkness that surrounds the horror movie style of the EP. Topped off by haunting vocals and epic songwriting, Gallery Of Sin II makes the ultimate soundtrack to spice up every heavy Halloween party!

The EP contains three brand new tracks, written and recorded in 2023.

Tracklisting:

"Acquiesce And Ignore"

"Absolution"

"Becoming Ascendant"

Veil Of The Serpent is a multi-national heavy metal band that was founded in 2021 by guitarist Gene and his son Felix. The two mooted the idea of working together in 2020. One year later they found a very talented singer in JD Stafford who completed the band’s lineup.

Veil Of The Serpent is:

JD Stafford - Vocals

Gene - Guitars

Felix - Drums