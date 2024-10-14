VEIL OF THE SERPENT Announces Details For Gallery Of Sin Album

International heavy metal powerhouse Veil Of The Serpent have announced the release of their debut full-length album, Gallery Of Sin, slated for release on November 29, 2024. This monumental announcement follows the recent drop of their electrifying EP, Gallery Of Sin III, which concludes their ambitious three-part EP series introduced over the past three years.

Emerging from the depths of Germany and the United States, Veil Of The Serpent has captivated audiences worldwide with their unique blend of crushing riffs, haunting melodies, and storytelling prowess. The upcoming album, Gallery Of Sin, promises to deliver a cohesive and immersive horror narrative that fans have been eagerly anticipating.

With 14 meticulously crafted tracks, Gallery Of Sin spans over 60 minutes of pure, unrelenting heavy metal.

The album will be available digitally on all major streaming platforms and as a limited edition 6-panel CD digipak, with only 100 copies available worldwide. This exclusive physical release includes a 24-page booklet featuring artwork corresponding to each of the 14 original tracks, offering fans a visual journey that complements the album's dark and intricate themes.

Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“The Wolves Among Us”

“Prelude To Dread”

“Profiling A Demon”

“Gallery Of Sin”

“The End And The Beginning”

“Acquiesce And Ignore”

“Absolution”

“Becoming Ascendant”

“Grease The Wheels”

“The Rolling And The Thunder”

“Schadenfreude”

“Deliverance”

“Megalomania”

“Sleep Tight”