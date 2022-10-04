VEIL OF THE SERPENT Release “Profiling A Demon” Single

Heavy metallers Veil Of The Serpent, hailing from Germany and the USA, just released their brand new single "Profiling A Demon". The track is taken from their upcoming horror story EP, Gallery Of Sin, which will arrive on October 31 via all major streaming platforms. The song serves as the first glimpse from the forthcoming EP and is basically the first part of the frightening horror story the band created for their debut record.

"Profiling A Demon" is now available to stream and download everywhere. The song comes with an official lyric video, which you can watch below.

Tracklisting:

“Profiling A Demon”

“Gallery Of Sin”

“The End And The Beginning”

"Profiling A Demon":

Trailer: