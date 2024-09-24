VEIL OF THE SERPENT Releases “Deliverance” Music Video Inspired By Halloween III

The shadows grow deeper as Veil Of The Serpent returns with their latest offering, "Deliverance", a relentless onslaught of heavy metal fury ripped from the forthcoming EP, Gallery Of Sin III.

Gallery Of Sin III marks the final, blood-soaked chapter in Veil Of The Serpent's harrowing trilogy, set to culminate in the release of the complete Gallery Of Sin album this November. Over the past three years, the band has crafted a tale of terror and torment, and with this EP, they push the limits of darkness to new, terrifying depths. The EP drops October 11, just in time to drag listeners into the abyss as the nights grow long.

Forged in the fires of Germany and the United States, "Deliverance" is a brutal manifestation of the band’s signature blend of crushing riffs, venomous vocals, and a suffocating atmosphere. It's a track that grabs you by the throat and doesn't let go, offering a glimpse into the relentless horror that Gallery Of Sin III promises to unleash.

To plunge fans deeper into their world of nightmares, Veil Of The Serpent has released a haunting new music video for "Deliverance". Drenched in the same horror aesthetic that fans have come to expect, the video pays homage to the eerie mood and retro style of 1982 horror film, Halloween III - Season of the Witch.

Drummer Felix, who spearheaded the concept, about the new video and single cover artwork: "Halloween III has always been a go-to for me, especially as the nights get longer. The film’s unique vibe inspired me to create something similar with the cover and the video for "Deliverance". It’s a nod to the third installment in the Halloween series, and it felt right to channel that energy as we close out our own trilogy with Gallery Of Sin III."

"Deliverance" follows the release of the first single, "The Rolling And The Thunder", which dropped four weeks ago and has already amassed over 100,000 views on YouTube. Building on the success of its predecessor, "Deliverance" is set to captivate both heavy metal fans and horror enthusiasts alike with its haunting visuals and powerful sound.

"Deliverance" is now available on all major streaming platforms. Fans can experience the latest chapter in Veil Of The Serpent's ongoing horror saga by watching the music video below.