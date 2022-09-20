VEIL OF THE SERPENT To Release Gallery Of Sin EP On Halloween

Following a string of acclaimed stand-alone singles heavy metal masters Veil Of The Serpent, hailing from Germany and the USA, have announced their debut EP, set for release October 31. Just in time for Halloween the trio delivers Gallery Of Sin - a concept EP containing a frightening horror story about a detective hunting down a serial killer that makes paintings using the blood of his victims.

Consisting of JD Stafford (vocals), Gene (guitars) and Felix (drums), Veil Of The Serpent are out to carve their own path in the heavy metal music scene. Having already gained a rapidly growing fanbase from previous singles "When Fear Becomes The Law", "Into The Moon", "Enter The Culling" and "The Scarred", Veil Of The Serpent is reeling to bring the true handmade heavy metal spirit back from the grave.

Their debut EP Gallery Of Sin will be released digitally via all major streaming platforms.

Tracklisting:

“Profiling A Demon”

“Gallery Of Sin”

“The End And The Beginning”

“Profiling A Demon” serves as the first single and will be released on October 4. Pre-save at distrokid.com.

Trailer: