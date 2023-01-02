VEKTOR Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

Phoenix, Arizona-based technical thrash metal masters, Vektor, are the latest entry to the 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise for 2023.

Organizers for the 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise recently checked in with the following update:

"Round 11 of 70000 Tons Of Metal will sail from the Cruise Capital of the World, Miami, FL, to beautiful Bimini and back in January 2023!

Check out our destination guide so you know what to expect when we arrive at our Port of Call on February 1st. US currency is accepted at local stores and restaurants in Bimini, make sure to confirm you receive change in US Dollars from the vendor.

If you're looking for local Bahamian cuisine make sure to try some conch fritters! The Bahamas is also famous for its rum, if you're so inclined then have a cold rum cocktail at one of the many bars around Bimini.

Musicians and fans can spend some quality time exploring the island, a truly unique experience! Artist Escorted Shore Excursions will be available to book after you receive your Online Check-In invitation via eMail in the coming weeks, otherwise these can be booked directly on board the ship."

70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise recently announced that their eleventh sailing will be hosted on board The Freedom Of The Seas from Miami, Florida to Bimini, The Bahamas from January 30 to February 3, 2023.

Confirmed acts so far include: Nightwish, Rotting Christ, Korpiklaani, Månegarm, Kamelot, Uli Jon Roth, Kreator, Novembre, Fallujah, Warbringer, Obscura, Oceans Of Slumber, Melechesh, Nightmare, Evergrey, Sirenia, Jungle Rot, Feuerschwanz, Visions Of Atlantis, Abysmal Dawn, Amorphis, Cynic, Destruction, Fractal Universe, The Crown, Cryptosis, Keep Of Kalessin, Iron Savior, Vreid, God Dethroned, Freedom Call, and Vektor.

Organizers for the 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise previously checked in with the following update:

"Over many years it has become an annual tradition that 3,000 crazy Metalheads from over 70 Nations worldwide, representing The United Nations Of Heavy Metal, meet in person in Miami, Florida to celebrate the beginning of a new year. Together with 60 Metal Bands from all over the world, they take over one massive cruise ship! This unique event is called 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise!

Due to unfortunate world events in the past two years we could not celebrate these treasured moments... but the wait is over!!!

Are you ready to join us when we set sail on January 30, 2023 from Miami, Florida to the beautiful island of Bimini, watch 120+ live shows (yes you heard right, every band plays twice!) and live out every Metalhead's dream? Then book your cabin NOW at 70000tons.com.

When you are back in Miami on February 3rd, 2023 you may need another vacation after this vacation..."

The eleventh voyage of 70000 Tons Of Metal will take place January 30 - February 3, 2023 and sail from Miami, Florida to Bimini, Bahamas and back on board the Freedom of the Seas. Ticket prices start at USD 966.00 plus taxes and fees per person.

True to their claim, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise will include 60 bands over four stages. The festival boasts three indoor stages and most importantly, the outdoor Pool Deck Stage: The World's Biggest Open Air Stage Structure to sail the Open Seas featuring hot tubs incorporated into the stage itself. Fans can watch their favorite band perform on a world-class stage from the comfort of a hot tub. All shows are included in the ticket price.

The Freedom of the Seas is one of the largest passenger vessels in the world and offers numerous amenities and unique bars including a casual Sports Bar & Arcade as well as a more sophisticated retro "R Bar" serving up classic cocktails. There is a vast selection of cuisine available across a number of restaurants on board, ranging from formal à la carte meals to casual international dishes, sushi, Italian fine dining and savory steakhouse classics.

The luxury liner will sail to Bimini, The Bahamas: a chain of islands located in the north of The Bahamas, boasting picturesque white sand beaches, crystal clear waters, and various attractions to indulge in: sport fishing, snorkeling & scuba diving, relaxing at the local bars and cafes, or getting pampered at a beach club.

Sailing on board the Freedom of the Seas, guests will enjoy complimentary fine dining, bars and lounges that never close, 24 hour room service and a host of on board activities.

With ten consecutive sellouts since the first voyage in 2011, this five-day, four-night Heavy Metal Music Festival and Caribbean vacation offers 3000 Metalheads the unique opportunity to mingle side-by-side with 60 world-class Heavy Metal bands.

Every band plays twice and all guests have unrestricted festival access to 120+ live performances, including the Jamming in International Waters All Star Jam, meet & greets with every band, intimate Artist Clinics & Workshops and exclusive premieres. All of this with no VIP areas on board makes it feel like everyone has a backstage pass. If that's not enough, festival goers even get a chance to explore a Caribbean dream destination with their favorite Artists.

For more information on 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023, including photos, FAQs (for booking, travel documents, payment, etc.), vessel amenities, event details and more, please visit 70000tons.com.