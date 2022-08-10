VELVET CHAINS Release New Single “Back On The Train”

Coming off their most recent single/video “Last Drop,” Velvet Chains are sharing more new music from their second as-yet-untitled full-length album (due in October) with the hard-hitting track “Back On The Train,” out digitally August 12. The Las Vegas hard rock outfit collaborated with award-winning director Dean Karr (Ozzy Osbourne, Velvet Revolver) for the song’s hauntingly twisted music video and acclaimed artist Tim LeNoir (Guns N’ Roses, Rolling Stones) for the cover artwork.

“Back On The Train” is sonically inspired by one of the band’s primary influences, Velvet Revolver, and lyrically explores romantic desire, seduction and obsession. The track’s

heavy riffs, melodic guitars, soaring vocals and driving rhythms were captured at Monster Sound and Picture in Vegas with producers Darren Trentacoste and James Boldt and sent for mixing and mastering by Tristan Hardin (The Hideout Studio). It was written by Goldschmidt and the band’s drummer Jason Hope along with multi-platinum songwriter Drew Lawrence (Lindsey Stirling, Christina Perri).

With a refreshed lineup consisting of Nils Goldschmidt (bass), Brazilian brothers Laurent (lead guitar) and Larry (rhythm guitar) Cassiano, drummer Jason Hope and Chilean-bred lead singer Ro Viper, Velvet Chains will bring their new music to audiences at Blue Ridge Rock Fest (Alton, VA) on September 1. They also performed this past July at Rock Fest (Caddott, WI) and opened in June for Todd Kerns (Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, The Age of Electric) at Count’s Vamp’d in Vegas. Look for Velvet Chains to support Kerns again at Count’s Vamp’d on Friday, September 16 and catch them in Vegas weekly on Monday’s beginning on August 29 at The Barbershop speakeasy at The Cosmopolitan.