VELVET CHAINS Return With "I Am The Ocean" Single And Music Video

After a successful South American tour opening for Stone Temple Pilots and The Winery Dogs, as well as a remarkable performance at the Summer Breeze Brasil festival alongside giants such as Sepultura, Lamb Of God, and Skid Row, Velvet Chains is back in full force with the single, “I Am The Ocean”, available on all major streaming platforms, starting a series of releases that will continue up to 2024.

Produced, recorded, and mixed by Kellen McGregor, the new single cements the band's musical identity and, at the same time, brings new musical nuances, presenting a work in constant evolution and maturation.

Shot in the band's hometown of Las Vegas, and featuring new guitarist Burton Car, who was brought in on the South American Tour, the official music video for "I Am The Ocean” was directed by Brian Cox.

Velvet Chains emerged in 2018, and showed their face to the world three years later with the solid album Icarus, which featured the special participation of Richard Fortus (Guns N' Roses) on one of the tracks. The band's incessant work continued with an impressive sequence of singles, which culminated in the EP Morbid Dreams in 2022. Always looking to expand their musical spectrum, Velvet Chains continues to climb steps in the world rock scene. With “I Am The Ocean”, the band proves that there is a lot of rock and roll of the best quality to come.