VELVET CHAINS Salute Hometown Las Vegas With "Suspicious Minds" Cover

"'Suspicious Minds' (made famous by Elvis Presley) is very ‘Las Vegas’ and since we live here, where his legacy remains part of the city’s fabric, we knew we had to go for it! We gave it a modern rock n’ roll twist, and the sum of all parts resulted in this larger-than-life hard rock version,” says Velvet Chains founding member and bassist, Nils Goldschmidt, of their new single produced by Jim Kaufman (Danny Worsnop, Helmet, Return to Dust) and mixed by Dan Korneff (My Chemical Romance, Motionless In White, Pierce The Veil).

“Suspicious Minds” is out now digitally. Stream/download it here; listen below.

Having done dates with several of rock’s top acts such as Stone Temple Pilots, The Winery Dogs, and Saint Asonia, Velvet Chains will head to South America tonight, January 29, to kick off a jaunt as direct support for Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators. Find dates and ticket information here.

(Photo - Brian Cox)