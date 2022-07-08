VELVET CHAINS Share Dark Single / Music Video "Last Drop"

Armed with heavy riffs, melodic guitars, soaring vocals and driving rhythms, Velvet Chains is a Las Vegas-based hard rock band that offers a modern take on their '90s & '00s influences with darkly themed songs.

The quintet have shared a new single and music video, “Last Drop”, for the debut track from their as-yet-untitled second album due out this October. “Last Drop” will be released across all digital platforms today Friday, July 8 and its music video—directed by Brian Cox (The Used, Bring Me The Horizon, Hollywood Undead)—can be seen below.

The track was recorded in their hometown at Hideout Recording Studio with Grammy Award-nominated and Juno Award-winning producer Kane Churko (Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, Skillet), who also co-wrote the song with Velvet Chains bassist Nils Goldschmidt and multi-platinum songwriter Drew Lawrence (Lindsey Stirling, Christina Perri).

“‘Last Drop’ is about a toxic relationship between a guy and a girl, where the guy is being ‘drained ‘til the last drop,’ yet he’s addicted to it and can’t stop,” reveals Nils Goldschmidt. “He almost doesn’t even realize he’s in an abusive relationship/situation. It’s a mix of self-sabotage and self-indulgence.”

Velvet Chains was formed in 2018 by Goldschmidt and self-released their debut album Icarus in 2021. The album featured guest appearances from Guns N’ Roses guitarist Richard Fortus, as well as Jeff Rouse and Mike Squires of Duff McKagan’s Loaded.

With a refreshed lineup consisting of Nils Goldschmidt (bass), Brazilian brothers Laurent (lead guitar) and Larry (rhythm guitar) Cassiano, drummer Jason Hope and Chilean-bred lead singer Ro Viper, Velvet Chains will bring their spirited live performance to audiences at Rockfest in Cadott, WI on Saturday, July 16 and Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Danville, VA on September 11. The band were recently seen in Las Vegas opening for Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, The Age Of Electric, Toque).

(Photo credit: Fred Morledge)