VELVET CHAINS Strikes Celebrity Deathmatch Style With "Enemy"; New Single & Music Video

Velvet Chains, known for their soul-stirring hard rock music, takes a daring leap with their latest release, "Enemy". Mixing the grit of grunge with nu-metal intensity, the track delves deep into raw emotion and inner turmoil, offering a visceral journey into the shadows of the mind.

Produced by Heavy and mixed by Josh Wilbur, "Enemy" is a sonic powerhouse. Accompanied by a captivating music video produced by TFP Studios depicting a clay character brawl that reminds us of MTV's Celebrity Deathmatch, the band maintains their intensity while embracing a creative approach.

"Enemy" is now available on all major streaming platforms, inviting listeners to join Velvet Chains in embracing the darkness and unleashing their inner demons with this powerful new single. The band's current lineup features: Ro Viper on vocals, Nils Goldschmidt on bass guitar, Lahi Cassiano on lead guitar, Von Boldt on rhythm guitar & backup vocals, and Jason Hope on drums.

Fresh from touring with Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators in South America, Velvet Chains is currently captivating audiences on radio-sponsored shows across the Southwest, Northwest, and Midwest. With their previous single "Stuck Against The Wall" spending nine weeks on Mediabase and Billboard Top 40 Active Rock charts, Velvet Chains continues to rise as a formidable force in rock music.

For further details, visit Velvet Chains on Facebook.

(Photo by Fred Morledge)