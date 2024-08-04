VELVET REVOLVER - 20th Anniversary Of Contraband Celebrated With Double Vinyl Re-Release Feat. Bonus Cover Songs

Velvet Revolver's debut album, Contraband, originally released in 2004, mixed elements of hard rock, grunge, and alternative to create a sound that was truly groundbreaking. The collaboration between iconic musicians—Slash, Duff McKagan, and Matt Sorum of Guns N' Roses, alongside Scott Weiland from Stone Temple Pilots and Dave Kushner—brings a fusion of unparalleled talent and experience. Featuring hits "Fall To Pieces", "Slither", and "Dirty Little Thing", the 20th anniversary edition of the album will also include an acoustic version of "Fall To Pieces" along with five covers.

The 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Velvet Revolver's Contraband will be released on September 13, 2024. Pre-order your copy now at this location.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"Sucker Train Blues"

"Do It For The Kids"

"Big Machine"

"Illegal I Song"

"Spectacle"

Side B

"Fall To Pieces"

"Headspace"

"Superhuman"

"Set Me Free"

"You Got No Right"

Side C

"Slither"

"Dirty Little Thing"

"Loving The Alien"

"Fall To Pieces" (Acoustic)

"Bodies" (Sex Pistols cover)

Side D

"Surrender" (Cheap Trick cover)

"No More, No More" (Aerosmith cover)

"Negative Creep" (Nirvana cover)

"Money" (Pink Floyd cover)

"Slither" video:

"Fall To Pieces" video:

"Dirty Little Thing" video: