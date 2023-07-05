VELVET VIPER Unleashes Music Video For Upcoming Album Title Track "Nothing Compares To Metal"

July 21 sees German heavy metal force, Velvet Viper, release their forthcoming, sixth studio album, Nothing Compares To Metal. The album will be coming out as a CD Digipak, Ltd. Vinyl LP and Digital formats via Massacre Records, you can pre-order your copy here.

Ever since their formation in 1990, Velvet Viper creates music that reflects the band's mentality and creative freedom, in a world that need originals, not copies. Nothing Compares To Metal is a continuation of Velvet Viper's concept with lyrics about classical, poetic and mythical themes. Just like on the first three albums of the band's new era, Jutta Weinhold and Holger Marx have composed all the songs together. The band has chosen a natural old-school sound with only some little sprinkles of keyboard here and there, but as first single releases showcase, they have captured their authentic live sound. Since Velvet Viper has toured and recorded with an unchanged lineup for several years now, they nailed their style of music with crushing beats and great melodies.



Following a previously-released, first single, "Invisible Danger", today, Velvet Viper are presenting us their album opener and title track, "Nothing Compares To Metal". "It's time again for some appreciation! Here is ours for 'Nothing Compares To Metal'," says Jutta. Enjoy the band's new video, streaming below.

"Nothing compares to metal. Metal music is indomitable, untamed, noble, helpful and good," Jutta continues. "Let the earth go backwards for a change. Sometimes you wish time could be turned back to find what was lost. Imagination, dignity, peace, decency... The secret of life is not to do what you love. The secret of life is to love what you do."

Nothing Compares To Metal was mixed and mastered by Michael Ehré at B-Castle Studio. All songs on the new album are about 5, 6 or 7 minutes long, because according to the band, the songs need enough space to evolve with its different parts and complex structuring to create the drama Velvet Viper want their music to convey.

Nothing Compares To Metal tracklisting:

"Nothing Compares To Metal"

"Invisible Danger"

"Urd Wardande Skula"

"Blood On The Moon"

"Speak Truth To Power"

"Sorcerer’s Apprentice"

"Heroic Hearts"

"Rise From The Fallen"

"The 4th Part"

"New World Child"

"Es kommt die Zeit"

"Nothing Compares To Metal" lyric video:

"Invisible Danger" video:

Lineup:

Jutta Weinhold - Vocals

Holger Marx - Guitar

Johannes Horas Möllers - Bass

Micha Fromm - Drums

(Photo - Christoph Speidel)