VENDED Featuring Sons Of SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR And SHAWN CRAHAN Release New Single "Ded To Me"
July 16, 2022, 52 minutes ago
Vended, featuring the sons of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn "Clown" Crahan - Griffin Taylor (vocals) and Simon Crahan (drums) - have released a new single, "Ded To Me".
A message from the band: "This song is unforgiving and uncompromising. We are back and better than ever. This is a straight fuck you!"
Vended released their debut EP, What Is It/Kill It, on November 12th, 2021.
Tracklist:
"Antibody"
"Asylum"
"My Wrongs"
"Bloodline"
"Burn My Misery"