VENDED Featuring Sons Of SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR And SHAWN CRAHAN Release New Single "Ded To Me"

Vended, featuring the sons of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn "Clown" Crahan - Griffin Taylor (vocals) and Simon Crahan (drums) - have released a new single, "Ded To Me".

A message from the band: "This song is unforgiving and uncompromising. We are back and better than ever. This is a straight fuck you!"

Vended released their debut EP, What Is It/Kill It, on November 12th, 2021.

Tracklist:

"Antibody"

"Asylum"

"My Wrongs"

"Bloodline"

"Burn My Misery"