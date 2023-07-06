VENDED Frontman GRIFFIN TAYLOR Featured In New Chaozine Interview; Fan-Filmed Live Video From Tuska Festival 2023 Streaming

Finland's Chaoszine caught up with Vended vocalist Griffin Taylor - the son of Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor - being interviewed following the band's show at this year's Tuska Festival in Helsinki on June 30th. Check out the interview below.

On receiving praise from Corey Taylor for finding his own path in the music business:

"He's my father. He loves seeing the man that I've become and the strides that we (Vended) take to do the shit that we do. He has seen since back when it was just me and Cole (Espeland / guitars) in his basement and we were doing cover songs, and growing from that to being a five-man band. It's been a long five year road, but it's been fucking interesting and fantastic. It's been great seeing my Dad side-stage nodding his head to the shit that we do and giggling his ass off. I love it."

In November 2022, Vended released an official video for crushing new track, "Overall", which you can stream here. A music video can be found below.

Regarding the new song, frontman Griffin Taylor informs: “'Overall' is a song about getting trapped in your own head and having your thoughts self-sabotage you. And how sometimes YOU are the only person who can help yourself get out of that headspace. “I salt the wound myself” has a double meaning; you either feel the pain from bad thoughts, or you lean into it and embrace them."