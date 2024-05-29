VENGER Feat. SAXON Guitarist DOUG SCARRATT Release Debut Track “Impaler Of Souls”

Venger has released their debut track “Impaler Of Souls”.

Founded in early 2024 by English musicians Doug Scarratt (lead guitars - also of the legendary British heavy metal band Saxon) and prolific underground musician James Fogarty (guitars & synths - also of black metal band Old Forest, formerly of In The Woods), Venger are completed by lead vocalist, Franz Bauer (of Austrian traditional metal band Roadwolf) and Norwegian drummer Sven Rothe (also of Nattehimmel).

“Impaler Of Souls” captures both the explosive lead guitars and epic vocals of classic heavy metal, combined with the bombast and drama of symphonic and dark metal.

Venger are hard at work completing a full debut album, whilst seeking a suitable label for its release.