VENOM INC. Announce "Better To Reign In Hell" Tour Part II With SATAN, RINGWORM, 72 LEGIONS

Extreme metal pioneers, Venom Inc., are currently on the final dates of their Better To Reign In Hell tour. Tonight, the band will perform at Metro Music Hall in Salt Lake City followed by a stop in Cheyanne, WY on July 8 before concluding in Denver on July 9.

Today, the band announces the second leg of the tour with Satan, labelmates Ringworm, and 72 Legions. The Better To Reign In Hell Part II tour will start on September 27 in New York and will make stops in Chicago, Atlanta, and Clifton before ending in Boston on October 15.

Venom Inc. will be touring in support of their latest offering, There’s Only Black. Their sophomore album is a no-holds-barred assault on bigoted hypocrisy and conformism in today's society, as well as a demonstration of musical superiority delivered by some of the genre's true originators.

Venom Inc. comments, "I’m so very pleased to tell you we are back… this time in the East!!! The West of the USA has been magnificent and incredible fans with the best, craziest shows ever and so now it’s time for the East to show them how it’s done!! See you all soon AVE!!!”

Tickets for the second leg of the tour will go on sale Friday, July 7 at 10 AM, Eastern here.

Tour dates:

September

27 - New York, NY - Meadows

28 - Clevand, OH - No Class

29 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

30 - Chicago, IL - Cobra

October

1 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

3 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

4 - Covington, KY - Madison Live

5 - Spartanburg, SC - Groundzero

6 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

7 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

10 - Raleigh, NC - Pour House

11 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

12 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

13 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

14 - Portland, ME - Genos Rock Club

15 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall