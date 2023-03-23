VENOM INC. Drummer JERAMIE KLING Talks Pedal Settings With The Drum House; Video

In the new video below from The Drum House, Jeramie Kling, drummer for Venom Inc. and The Absence, explainswhy he uses Tama Iron Cobra 900 Power Glide pedals, how he sets them and why.

In a previous video, Kling performs a playthrough of "Come To Me", featured on the Venom Inc. album, There's Only Black (Nuclear Blast). This video was filmed and uploaded in cooperation with Jeramie Kling and Venom Inc. for Sick Drummer Magazine.