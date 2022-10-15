VENOM INC. Forced To Cancel US Tour, Support Band EYEHATEGOD Will Soldier On

"Bummer news!" begins an update from New Orleans sludge metal band EyeHateGod.

"Sadly, due to visa issues concerning travel from the United Kingdom, Venom Inc. will be canceling their American tour for the time being. However, EyeHateGod will of course still be continuing on our scheduled headline tour and are filling in the other empty dates as soon and as best as we possibly can! The chaos must continue and the show must go on! All tickets for the Venom Inc. tour will be fully refunded. The following EyeHateGod dates are solidified and guarantee to be a wild, lawless adventure… See you all on the railroad tracks!"

While Venom Inc. have yet to issue a statement of their own, a fan posted the following comment on the band's official Facebook page: "Please say it isn’t true! Was told the tour was cancelled in US." To which Venom Inc. replied, "Sorry .. we’ve been forced to push it into 2023!!"

The poster for Venom Inc.'s now cancelled There's Only Black Across America 2022 Tour can be seen below.