VENOM INC. Frontman TONY "DEMOLITION MAN" DOLAN Says New Album Surpasses Debut "From Our Performance, Energy And Writing"

In the clip below, vocalist / bassist Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan discusses the new Venom Inc. album, Venom, the band's history, his acting career and more. The interview aired on Friday 13th on Hard Rock Hell Radio with Dan Chantrey.

On the new album:

"We wanted to follow up Avé (released in 2017) with something that surpassed it, from our performance, from our energy, from our writing, so we think this is a really good album. The label loved it, so now we just leave it to the fans, really."

Venom Inc. are proud to announce their sophomore album, There’s Only Black, which will be released on September 23rd via Nuclear Blast Records.

Almost 40 years after their inception, the revitalized 1989 - 1992 Venom lineup of guitarist Jeff “Mantas” Dunn and vocalist/bassist Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan, and the new addition of drummer Jeramie 'Warmachine' Kling have returned with one hell of a follow-up to their acclaimed debut, Avé, and show no signs of slowing down.

Listen to the new single, "How Many Can Die" here, and watch a lyric video below.

Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan comments: "Following Wacken in 2019, our live season closed giving us time where I could have my hip replacement surgery and we could take the recovery time to work on a new album... Little did anyone know we’d be hit by a pandemic that would pause the whole world. We began our work at a pace then being locked down with no prospect of live shows I decided there was no need to rush it along but utilize the time to create without the pressure of live work looming. So we began recording our songs... and after producing twice the amount required we began editing, touching, improving, and polishing until we had until we finally had what we decided was THE correct album along with the label and here we can finally present to you... a pure ball of furious... Venom Inc power that left us feeling proud and excited at the same time...THIS album is now yours!!! And as the world runs through its evolution of its colors remember... when the sun goes out... THERE’S ONLY BLACK!!!!! AVE."

Available formats:

- CD Digipak

- Gatefold 2LP

* Black

* Clear Transparent w/ Black Splatter

* Clear Transparent w/ Black Yolk + Gold Splatter

- Digital Album

Pre-order/pre-save the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"How Many Can Die"

"Infinitum"

"Come To Me"

"There's Only Black"

"Tyrant"

"Don't Feed Me Your Lies"

"Man As God"

"Burn Liar Burn"

"Nine"

"Rampant"

"The Dance"

"Inferno"

"How Many Can Die" lyric video: