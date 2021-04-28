VENOM INC. Guitarist MANTAS Looks Back On METALLICA Supporting VENOM - "Say What You Want About Those Guys, But They Have Worked For Their Success"

Venom Inc. guitarist Jeff "Mantas" Dunn recently guested on The Chuck Shute Podcast for a career spanning interview. Topics of discussion incllude his departure from Venom in 1986, touring with Metallica, Venom drummer Abaddon", his heart attack and near death experience, working on songs with John Corabi, and more. Check out the interview below.

On touring with Metalica as direct support for Venom:

"Lars (Ulrich) was pretty fucking rowdy. We were in a motel somewhere - I think it was outside New Jersey - and my manager stopped me because I was going to go upstairs and kill Lars at one point because he was partying all night. We had a flight to get the next day, and my manager is all ' No, no, no, no, no, no, it's all gotten sorted out...' I've met them quite a few times since that period, and we always talk. In 2016 or 2017 we were doing an American tour; we were playing in San Francisco and James (Hetfield) came down to see us. And it was so weird. I was on stage and I looked up into the balcony, and there was James Hetfield, fucking air guitar and singing every fucking word it was. Say what you want about those guys, but fuck me, they have worked for their success."

Jeff "Mantas" Dunn - founder and guitarist of black metal legends Venom, and currently a member of Venom Inc. - has launched a Patreon page along with the following message:

"The music industry, and indeed currently the world, is a vastly different scenario than when I first began in 1979 and as such we as musicians and creators must adapt to these changes... and particularly in todays climate. As a musician and creator I am constantly writing music, creating digital art, painting, designing t-shirts and so much more and as such this platform is a perfect outlet to offer exclusively unique items here and no where else.

"I am of course primarily known for my work with Venom and as such have amassed a historical catalogue of various periods of the bands history. Within the Tiers you will find access to unseen footage and photos all narrated by myself and exclusive to my Patrons. Many of these items have been digitized from the original analogue tapes and photos and have been in my collection for many years. You will also find new music and art, specifically written and created for this platform. I also plan giveaways and prize draws exclusive to Patrons.

"I believe this platform is a great way forward for the artist to remain in control of their creativity whilst retaining the rights to their art and music and engaging directly with those who support it. There are more plans afoot for other additions to this experience so hop onboard and lets enjoy the journey together."

Read his complete message and find out more at Patreon.