VENOM INC. Guitarist MANTAS Reveals His Life Partner Has Cancer

Jeff "Mantas" Dunn - who is keeping Venom's legacy alive with Venom Inc. - has shared some personal, heartbreaking news via social media. Earlier today, August 27th, "Mantas" posted:

"This is the most difficult announcement I have ever had to make.

My life partner, soul mate and the reason I still exist, Anita, has been diagnosed with cancer.

I do not intend to go into details as the very word itself is enough to tell you that right now my place is at home with her to support her in every possible way.

I will be completing the last few festivals up to the 3rd of September then I must remain at home with her until a course of treatment is decided by the oncologist.

The future at the moment is obviously uncertain but we must remain positive and strong together and we will beat this.

I will pop up every now and then to say hello.

Much love and respect my friends

Jeff and Anita."

All of us at BraveWords send our best wishes and positive thoughts to Jeff and Anita during this difficult time.