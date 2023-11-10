VENOM INC. Parts Ways With Drummer JERAMIE KLING "Due To Logistical Reasons"

Drummer Jeramie Kling has announced that he has parted ways with extreme metal pioneers, Venom Inc. Kling issued the following statement via social media...

"I have decided to part ways with Venom Inc. due to logistical reasons.

"This has been an incredible journey that has taken me around the world! I have seen countries I had never been too, met wonderful friends and had a blast doing it!

"I am proud of what we created on There's Only Black as well as the countless shows we have played over the years.

"Very special thanks to all of the Venom fans that have accepted and welcomed me into the legacy. I will forever cherish your support."

