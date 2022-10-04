VENOM INC. - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Keep It True Rising II / Return To Hammersmith 1984 Show Streaming

Extreme metal pioneers, Venom Inc. performed what was dubbed the Return To Hammersmith 1984 show at the Keep It True Rising II Festival on October 2nd in Würzburg, Germany. Prt-shot livestream video is available below.

Setlist:

"Witching Hour"

"Black Metal"

"Die Hard"

"Leave Me in Hell"

"Countess Bathory"

"The Seven Gates of Hell"

"Teacher's Pet / Poison / Teacher's Pet"

"Buried Alive"

"Don't Burn the Witch"

"In Nomine Satanas"

"Welcome to Hell"

"Warhead"

"Stand Up (And Be Counted)"

"Rip Ride"

"Heaven's on Fire"

"In League With Satan"

"Schizo"

"Sons of Satan"

"Bloodlust"

Venom Inc. have released their new album, There’s Only Black, via Nuclear Blast. In celebration, the band have released a lyric video for the title track, which can be viewed below:

Almost 40 years after their inception, the revitalized 1989 - 1992 Venom lineup of guitarist Jeff “Mantas” Dunn and vocalist/bassist Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan, and the new addition of drummer Jeramie 'Warmachine' Kling have returned with one hell of a follow-up to their acclaimed debut, Avé, and show no signs of slowing down.

Order/save the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"How Many Can Die"

"Infinitum"

"Come To Me"

"There's Only Black"

"Tyrant"

"Don't Feed Me Your Lies"

"Man As God"

"Burn Liar Burn"

"Nine"

"Rampant"

"The Dance"

"Inferno"

"Come To Me" lyric video:

"Don't Feed Me Your Lies" lyric video:

"How Many Can Die" lyric video: