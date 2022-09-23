VENOM INC. Release There’s Only Black Album; Title Track Lyric Video Streaming

Extreme metal pioneers, Venom Inc., have released their new album, There’s Only Black, via Nuclear Blast. In celebration, the band have released a lyric video for the title track, which can be viewed below:

Almost 40 years after their inception, the revitalized 1989 - 1992 Venom lineup of guitarist Jeff “Mantas” Dunn and vocalist/bassist Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan, and the new addition of drummer Jeramie 'Warmachine' Kling have returned with one hell of a follow-up to their acclaimed debut, Avé, and show no signs of slowing down.

Order/save the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"How Many Can Die"

"Infinitum"

"Come To Me"

"There's Only Black"

"Tyrant"

"Don't Feed Me Your Lies"

"Man As God"

"Burn Liar Burn"

"Nine"

"Rampant"

"The Dance"

"Inferno"

"Come To Me" lyric video:

"Don't Feed Me Your Lies" lyric video:

"How Many Can Die" lyric video:

In celebration of the new album, the band will be heading to the states for their "There's Only Black" Across America 2022 Tour. The 16-date kicks off on October 27 at The Gramercy in New York before making stops in Detroit, Columbus, and Atlanta before concluding in Boston on November 13th. Joining the band as direct support is EyeHateGod while Ringworm and Cult Of Lilith will be opening.

Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan comments, “It’s been too long since we were there. The world has gone mad but finally, we get to turn the whole thing over now!! With our new album, There’s Only Black in hand and a superb lineup - Eyehategod, Ringworm & Cult of Lilith - we’ll be bleeding ‘METAL’ all over America and all over YOU!! Come join us, fans & friends both old and new, and let’s create an inferno of pure music together!! As my old grandmother (R.I.P.) used to say to me as a small boy …'AVE SATANAS'. See you soon legions!”

Purchase tickets for the tour here.

Dates:

October

27 - Gramercy - New York, NY

28 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY

29 - Odeon - Cleveland, OH

30 - The Loving Touch, Detroit. MI

November

1 - Wildwood - Iowa City, IA

2 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

3 - King of Clubs - Columbus, OH

4 - Blue Note - Harrison, OH

5 - Mass Destructions Festival 3 - Atlanta, GA

6 - One Eyed Jacks - New Orleans, LA

7 - Growlers - Memphis, TN

9 - Black Circle - Indianapolis, IN

10 - The Crafthouse - Pittsburgh. PA

11 - Reverb - Reading, PA

12 - Geno’s Rock Club - Portland. OR

13 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA