VENOM – Italian Version Of The Demolition Years Book Released

A new book detailing the Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan years in UK black metallers Venom has been released in Italy. Venom: The Demolition Years 1989-1993 tells the story of Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan and his Venoms, told by the protagonists themselves and by those who have been involved in the first person. Book orders also come with a t-shirt – order at tsunamiedizioni.com.

In 1988, after the departure of bassist and founder Cronos, Venom disappeared from the radar of journalists and enthusiasts. Drummer Abaddon was unable to carry on the project alone and the future of the band looked uncertain, if not worse. However, both the return to the line-up of the first guitarist, Mantas, and above all the arrival of a new frontman, the mysterious Demolition Man, saved the situation.

It is precisely thanks to his tenacity and creativity that the Newcastle band can give life to an album as epochal as Prime Evil, which brings them back to the attention of fans of the genre. And even with the subsequent Temples Of Ice and The Waste Lands, Venom demonstrate that, despite the times that have now changed and an almost absent promotional support, when passion is the engine of a project, anything is possible: even leaving – again – an indelible trace in the decades-long epic of metal.

This is the story of those who believed more than ever in their possibilities and in their art, challenging a difficult historical era, a hostile specialized press, an ever more demanding public, an unreliable management. But it is also the story of those who enjoyed making the music that today old and new generations of fans and collectors seek with great passion. It is a story of redemption and redemption that can concern anyone, in any age.