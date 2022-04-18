VENOM Performs At Norway's Inferno Festival 2022; Video

Black metal legends, Venom, performed at the 2022 edition of Norway's Inferno festival on Thursday, April 14 at Rockefeller Music Hall in Oslo. Fan-filmed video from the show, courtesy of YouTube channel Mo blackmetalbitch), can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Witching Hour"

"Bloodlust"

"The Death of Rock 'N' Roll"

"Long Haired Punks"

"100 Miles To Hell"

"Leave Me In Hell"

"From The Very Depths"

"Don't Burn The Witch"

"Buried Alive"

"Welcome To Hell"

"Antechrist"

"Pedal To The Metal"

"Dark Night (Of The Soul)"

"Grinding Teeth"

"Rip Ride"

"Countess Bathory"

"Suffering Dictates"

"Warhead"

Encore:

"Black Metal"

"In League With Satan"



