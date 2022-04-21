VENOM PRISON - Pro-Shot Footage Of "Slayer Of Holofernes" Live At Bloodstock 2021 Streaming

The clip below features UK-based Venom Prison performing "Slayer Of Holofernes" om the Ronnie James Dio stage at Bloodstock 2021. The song is taken from the band's 2020 album, Primeval.

On the album release day of their new album Erebos, Venom Prison unleashed a visualizer video for the song “Comfort Of Complicity”, filmed by singer Larissa Stupar.

Venom Prison comment, “‘Comfort Of Complicity’ is a song about the European and American immigration systems and the way they break families apart and criminalise vulnerable people for simply wanting to give a better life for their families. Musically, this song goes through many sounds and emotions, and making it as one piece was a challenge. The song wanted to sound like a journey through aggression to a more major key moment with some form of hope.”

About the release of their new album, Venom Prison enthuse, "We are extremely proud to have our 3rd full-length, Erebos, finally out in the world. Bringing Venom Prison forward on this release, we’ve explored new avenues and added more depth and layers to our sound which listeners will find a new experience; Erebos is full of surprises to say the least. It truly touches on social issues as expected, but this time it’s personal - with more emotion and attachment than ever before, anger with compassion. Balancing the darkness with light and showing a truer side to what really haunts through sound and words."

They continue, "Working with Scott Atkins on this record has been an absolute pleasure and really is the fulfilment plus more of what we had initially hoped to do when putting this record together. Thank you Eliran Kantor for continuously creating the incredible aesthetic and atmosphere to our artwork, expressing the sound perfectly in imagery. Massive thank you to Century Media for all their passion and contribution. For anyone that has checked out the singles, pre ordered, shouted about, that’s incredible, thank you.”

Venom Prison has carved an uncompromising space for themselves over the course of two full-length albums, Animus (2016) and Samsara (2019) with 2020’s Primeval reinvigorating the band’s earlier EPs with two newly written tracks added. What began as an explosive collaboration between Russian-born vocalist Larissa Stupar and guitarist Ash Gray (with the lineup rounded out by guitarist Ben Thomas, bassist Mike Jefferies and drummer Joe Bills) has exploded into a force to be reckoned with as vitriolic and outspoken lyrically as they are musically.

Order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

“Born From Chaos”

“Judges Of The Underworld”

“Nemesis”

“Comfort Of Complicity”

“Pain Of Oizys”

“Golden Apples Of The Hesperides”

“Castigated In Steel And Concrete”

“Gorgon Sisters”

“Veil Of Night”

“Technologies Of Death”

"Pain Of Oizys" video:

"Judges Of The Underworld":

Lineup:

Larissa Stupar - lead vocals

Ash Gray - guitar

Ben Thomas - guitar

Mike Jefferies - bass

Joe Bills - drums

(Photo - Andy Ford)