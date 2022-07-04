VENOM PRISON Release "Pain Of Oizys" Guitar Playthrough Video

Venom Prison have released a guitar playthrough video for “Pain Of Oizys”, featured on their new album, Erebos. Watch below:

Tracklisting:

“Born From Chaos”

“Judges Of The Underworld”

“Nemesis”

“Comfort Of Complicity”

“Pain Of Oizys”

“Golden Apples Of The Hesperides”

“Castigated In Steel And Concrete”

“Gorgon Sisters”

“Veil Of Night”

“Technologies Of Death”

“Comfort Of Complicity” visualizer:

"Pain Of Oizys" video:

"Judges Of The Underworld":

Lineup:

Larissa Stupar - lead vocals

Ash Gray - guitar

Ben Thomas - guitar

Mike Jefferies - bass

Joe Bills - drums