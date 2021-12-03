VENOM PRISON Release “Pain Of Oizys” Video

UK’s Venom Prison have released “Pain Of Oizys”, the second song and video taken from their upcoming album, Erebos, that will be out worldwide on February 4. The video was directed by Thomas Coe-Brooker.

The band comments:

Ben Thomas (guitar): “The second offering by Venom Prison is a cold room with a dusty piano. It’s a softly sung war hymn with finger-picked guitar. It’s a ship in calm seas watching for the storm on the Horizon. ‘Pain Of Oizys’ will lull you into a false sense of security. Unique to Venom Prisons previous releases the instrumentation is not what you’d expect. Glassy reverberated guitars and cold piano notes lay the foundation for clean sung harmonies. ‘Pain Of Oizys’ climaxes with synthy leads, strings and aggressive vocal chants. Leaving them feeling empowered with the lyrical conclusion whilst the intensity of the song winds down.”

Ash Gray (guitar): “The song was written in so many ways, structures and styles, it was only until it became the form you’re hearing now that it was a big realisation that Venom Prison found something different, special and very in our comfort zone even if this isn’t what listeners are expecting or used to at this point. We’ve always expressed as a band that we would not create the same records and songs over and over again so this is us sticking to our word.”

Larissa Stupar (lead vocals): “The song is about coming to terms with depression, trauma and PTSD. Accepting it as part of who I am and rather living life with it than not living at all. It’s about finding strength in suffering and not giving up. Every day is a new day, every day comes with its struggles but ultimately I don’t want to bow to these demons in my head, I wish for it to end and to find peace even in the most difficult of situations.”

Director Thomas Coe-Brooker adds: “This was a really special video for me, collaborating with my amazing wife to create something that mirrored the song's juxtaposition of fragility and power, as well as the lyrical themes of finding your own way to deal with inner demons. I liked the idea of leading the viewer to believe that the character was destined to cause harm on herself when really she’s finding liberation and release, ending on a moment that suggests ‘a new day’, to be interpreted however the viewer sees fit.”

Tracklisting:

“Born From Chaos”

“Judges Of The Underworld”

“Nemesis”

“Comfort Of Complicity”

“Pain Of Oizys”

“Golden Apples Of The Hesperides”

“Castigated In Steel And Concrete”

“Gorgon Sisters”

“Veil Of Night”

“Technologies Of Death”

"Pain Of Oizys" video:

"Judges Of The Underworld":

Venom Prison has carved an uncompromising space for themselves over the course of two full-length albums, Animus (2016) and Samsara (2019) with 2020’s Primeval reinvigorating the band’s earlier EPs with two newly written tracks added. What began as an explosive collaboration between Russian-born vocalist Larissa Stupar and guitarist Ash Gray (with the lineup rounded out by guitarist Ben Thomas, bassist Mike Jefferies and drummer Joe Bills) has exploded into a force to be reckoned with as vitriolic and outspoken lyrically as they are musically.

Lineup:

Larissa Stupar - lead vocals

Ash Gray - guitar

Ben Thomas - guitar

Mike Jefferies - bass

Joe Bills - drums

(Photo - Andy Ford)